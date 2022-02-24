Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign minister to hold virtual meeting with senior envoys abroad to discuss Ukraine crisis

All News 16:49 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat will convene a virtual meeting with the heads of the country's diplomatic missions abroad later this week to come up with ways to protect its citizens overseas amid the Ukraine crisis, his ministry said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will hold the meeting on Friday evening with the chiefs of the country's diplomatic missions, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam told a regular press briefing.

They will discuss measures to protect South Korean citizens and businesses in response to the rapidly changing international security situation, such as the recent Ukraine crisis, he said.

Following reports of Moscow's attack on Ukraine earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in instructed relevant ministries to take every available measure to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in Ukraine.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in an undated photo provided by his ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

