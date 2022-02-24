K League's Ulsan lose striker, bring in new one
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC bid adieu to one striker and welcomed a new forward in a span of hours on Thursday.
Shimizu S-Pulse of the top Japanese competition, J1 League, announced Thursday they will acquire former Ulsan forward Oh Se-hun on a complete transfer. The deal will be finalized once Oh passes the medical test in Japan.
Oh, 23, made his K League debut with Ulsan in 2018, and also had a loan stint with Asan Mugunghwa in the K League 2. He completed his military service with another second-tier club, Sangju Sangmu, before rejoining Ulsan in 2021.
He had 11 goals in 35 matches in the K League 1, and seven goals in 34 matches in the K League 2. The forward was also a key member of South Korean runner-up team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
This will be Oh's first foray into an overseas league. Former South Korean internationals Ahn Jung-hwan and Cho Jae-jin once played for Shimizu.
Ulsan quickly filled that void by acquiring Brazilian forward Leo Souza, or simply Leonardo.
The 24-year-old was the top scorer in the third-tier J3 League in Japan in 2018, with 24 goals in 31 matches for Gainare Tottori. Playing for the J2 League side Albirex Niigata in 2019, Leonardo won another scoring title, with 28 goals in 38 contests.
Leonardo reached J1 league in 2020 with Urawa Red Diamonds, and netted 11 goals in 28 matches there.
He split the 2021 season with Shandong Taishan and Hebei FC in the Chinese Super League, scoring twice in 20 matches combined.
Ulsan said Leonardo has already proven his goal scoring chops, and praised his positioning in front of the net and his nose for the goal. His extensive experience in Asia should help his adjustment to the K League, Ulsan added.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia