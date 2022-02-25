(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 25)

The Moon administration's prudent posture owed much to its hopes for Russia's cooperation with the government's project to link inter-Korean railways, for instance. But such a narrow-minded approach hardly meets the expectations of international society. Now that the government made clear an intention to join the sanctions on Russia, it must devise detailed action plans without considering reactions from Moscow.

As suggested by U.S. President Joe Biden's statement that Uncle Sam will impose "severe and swift" sanctions on Russia, Washington is expected to demand Seoul join it in restricting its exports of key industrial items to Russia, including semiconductors and automobiles. As Korea's products mostly involve high technology, it could help raise the effectiveness of embargoes.