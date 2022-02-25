Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan breaks 4-month scoring drought in loss to Arsenal

All News 08:38 February 25, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Finally healthy, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has scored for the first time in four months in the Premier League.

The South Korean forward had the team's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday (local time). It was Hwang's first goal since he had one against Leeds United on Oct. 23 last year. He now has five goals in 17 matches in his first Premier League season.

In this Associated Press photo, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates his goal against Arsenal during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Feb. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

Hwang had missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury before returning to action on Feb. 13 against Tottenham Hotspur. This was his third match and his first start back from the sidelines.

Hwang gave Wolves a 1-0 lead just 10 minutes into the away match.

Lurking near the box, Hwang deftly intercepted Gabriel Magalhaes' ill-advised backpass intended for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Hwang got to the ball before Ramsdale and skipped past the keeper before slotting the ball into the empty net from a sharp angle.

In this Reuters photo, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers (R) scores past Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Feb. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

Hwang nearly doubled Wolves' lead in the 47th minute when his right-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box went through Ramsdale's wickets but rolled just wide of the far post.

Hwang was taken off in the 75th minute for Pedro Neto.

Arsenal tied things up in the 82nd on Nicolas Pepe's goal and Jose Sa's added-time own goal gave Gunners their third straight win.

Wolves are in seventh place on 40 points.

In this AFP photo, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers (L) battles Cedric Soares of Arsenal for the ball during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Feb. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

