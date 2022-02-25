Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Omicron wave expected to peak in mid-March with daily cases around 250,000: PM

All News 08:40 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that the country is expected to see the peak of the omicron wave in mid-March with daily cases hovering around 250,000.

South Korea's daily virus infections surpassed the 100,000 level for the first time last week, with the latest tally exceeding 170,000 due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul on Feb. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

