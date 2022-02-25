Today in Korean history
Feb. 26
1948 -- The United Nations decides to conduct general elections in what is now South Korea, giving up on plans to establish a single Korean government after a Soviet-backed regime took control of the northern part of the peninsula.
1982 -- The U.S. Air Force announces the deployment of 10 units of the A-10 close support aircraft to South Korea.
1995 -- Nine-year-old South Korean Kim Young-sik becomes the youngest person in the world to reach the summit of Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro.
2008 -- The New York Philharmonic performs in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.
2010 -- Figure skater Kim Yu-na wins South Korea's first Olympic figure skating gold medal, setting a world record with 228.56 points in Vancouver.
2011 -- A chartered Korean Air jet carrying 235 South Koreans out of strife-torn Libya arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
2015 -- The Constitutional Court rules that legally banning adultery is unconstitutional, nullifying the law that punishes extramarital sex.
2021 -- South Korea starts its first vaccination program against COVID-19 over a year after the first case of the virus was confirmed in the country.
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia