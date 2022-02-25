Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-2 Cloudy 10

Incheon 07/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 10/-5 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 11/-4 Sunny 20

Daejeon 11/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 10/-8 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/03 Sunny 0

Daegu 13/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 12/00 Sunny 0

