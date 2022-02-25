Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 25, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-2 Cloudy 10
Incheon 07/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 10/-5 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 11/-4 Sunny 20
Daejeon 11/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 10/-8 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/03 Sunny 0
Daegu 13/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 12/00 Sunny 0
(END)
