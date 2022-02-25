Seoul shares open higher amid Ukraine tensions
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Friday, tracking an overnight U.S. rally following Washington's announcement of new sanctions against Russia over the attack on Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.63 points, or 1.12 percent, to trade at 2,678.43 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks ended higher after erasing earlier losses Thursday, as Washington unveiled new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, aimed at restricting Moscow's businesses in major world currencies.
The Bank of Korea's Thursday decision to freeze the key rate also helped ease market uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics advanced 1.4 percent, with the No. 2 listed company, LG Energy Solution, jumping nearly 3 percent.
The machinery and IT service sectors also opened higher, with Doosan Heavy Industries soaring 4.7 percent and internet portal giant Naver gaining 2.3 percent.
Financial stocks moved in negative terrain, with KB Financial and Shinhan Financial both falling about 2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.10 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
