1st inner city derby set in young K League season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Born and raised in Suwon, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul, midfielder Lee Seung-woo is now playing for his hometown team, Suwon FC in the K League 1.
But Lee, 24, grew up watching Suwon FC's inner-city rival with a longer history and a richer winning tradition: Suwon Samsung Bluewings. And the two Suwon clubs will clash for the first time this season on Saturday, as Lee, a former FC Barcelona youth prospect, looks to build on his solid K League debut from a week ago.
The kickoff is 2 p.m. at Suwon World Cup Stadium, Bluewings' home.
Suwon FC, which only joined the K League in 2013, didn't even exist when Lee was a football prodigy drawing inspiration from his Suwon Samsung Bluewings heroes. Now, the skilled midfielder will try to hand his once-favorite club their second straight loss to start the season.
Bluewings fell to Incheon United 1-0 last Saturday, with striker Kim Gun-hee getting ejected and midfielder Elvis Saric suffering a hamstring injury. In lieu of Kim, Sebastian Gronning, the scoring champion in the second tier Danish league in the 2020-2021 season, is expected to make his first K League start.
Suwon FC, too, lost their season opener on Saturday, as the five-time defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors blanked them 1-0. Lee came off the bench to start the second half and flashed some of the skillset that had once made him a coveted youngster in European football.
Last year, Suwon FC went undefeated against Suwon Samsung Bluewings, with three wins and a draw.
Also at 2 p.m. Saturday, Incheon United will host FC Seoul at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital.
Incheon's victory over Suwon Samsung Bluewings last week was their first in a season opener since 2011.
FC Seoul also won their first game of this season, beating Daegu FC 2-0. Forward Cho Young-wook had the team's first goal in the 23rd minute, and FC Seoul rewarded him Wednesday with a two-year contract extension that will keep him in the nation's capital through 2024.
Pohang Steelers, which exploded for three goals against Jeju United last week, will be running into the stingy defense of Gimcheon Sangmu on at 2 p.m. Sunday in Gimcheon, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Gimcheon, newly promoted after winning the K League 2 championship last year, held the mighty Ulsan Hyundai FC to a scoreless draw on the opening weekend. Goalkeeper Gu Sung-yun turned aside 10 shots.
Gimcheon gave up the second-fewest goals in the second division last year with 34 in 36 matches. Gu allowed 11 goals in 18 appearances and was named to the K League 2's season-ending Best XI squad.
Ulsan will visit Seongnam FC at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Jeonbuk, going for a record sixth consecutive title, will play Daegu FC on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
U.S. Air Force deploys F-35As to Japan