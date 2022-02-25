Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Unilateral sanctions against Russia not under consideration: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia, but is not considering imposing unilateral sanctions of its own, a senior official at the presidential office said Friday.
Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication, made the remark a day after President Moon Jae-in expressed regret over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said South Korea will participate in international sanctions.
-----------------
Korean Embassy in Ukraine urges remaining citizens to prepare for emergency
SEOUL -- The Korean Embassy in Kyiv called Friday on its last remaining citizens in Ukraine to prepare for emergency situations as Russian forces are waging attacks on multiple fronts on Ukraine.
"There is a growing possibility of various chaotic situations in Kyiv and other major cities, including the cutting off of electricity and communication networks, arson and explosions, whose actors may be hard to specify," the Korean Embassy wrote in a notice posted on its website.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) British envoy stresses unity in having Russia pay for 'unacceptable' Ukraine invasion
SEOUL -- Britain's top envoy here has made an emphatic call for South Korea and other partner countries to "collectively raise the cost" for Russia's "unacceptable" invasion of Ukraine this week, welcoming Seoul's decision to join anti-Moscow sanctions.
In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Ambassador Colin Crooks commented on Russia's multipronged attack on the pro-West neighbor, lambasting it as "terrible acts."
-----------------
(LEAD) Omicron wave expected to peak in mid-March with daily cases around 250,000: PM
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that the country is expected to see the peak of the omicron wave in mid-March with daily cases hovering around 250,000.
South Korea's daily virus infections surpassed the 100,000 level for the first time last week, and soared to a record high of 171,452 on Wednesday due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.
-----------------
Lee, Yoon neck and neck at 38 pct vs. 37 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol are running neck and neck at 38 percent and 37 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Friday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 4 percentage points from last week, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party lost 4 percentage points, according to Gallup Korea, which polled 1,000 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.
-----------------
Ukraine crisis pushes national security to fore of presidential campaign
SEOUL -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has propelled national security issues to the fore of South Korea's presidential campaign as the two front-runners have seized on the crisis to highlight their own visions for defending the country and peace.
The competing claims from the leading presidential candidates came as the Ukraine crisis has underscored the security challenges South Korea faces against a provocative and nuclear-armed North Korea across its border.
-----------------
Trade terms decline for 10th consecutive month in January
SEOUL -- South Korea's terms of trade fell for the 10th straight month in January as import costs rose at a faster clip than export prices, central bank data showed Friday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of overall trade terms -- stood at 89.42 last month, down 6.8 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
SEOUL -- Tickets to remotely watch the upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters have nearly sold out, reflecting the high fan interest in the group's first in-person concert in Seoul in two years, officials said Friday.
Some 36,000 tickets for "live viewing" of the K-pop superstars' concert on March 12 at the theaters of CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox nearly sold out in minutes, according to the multiplex chains Friday. Each ticket costs 49,000 won (U$40).
