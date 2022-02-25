Military reports 1,013 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:15 February 25, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 1,013 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 15,950.
The new cases included 587 from the Army, 253 from the Air Force and 82 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 37 cases from the Navy, 36 from the Marine Corps, seven from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 10 from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Korea.
Currently, 4,286 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia