Moon calls for preemptive measures to minimize impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday instructed his aides to take preemptive measures to ensure the safety of South Koreans and minimize the economic impacts in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Moon ordered his aides to check the situation in Ukraine and respond preemptively through a government task force to deal with the Ukrainian crisis, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Cold War, drawing global condemnations and tougher sanctions from the U.S. and other Western nations.
Moon said South Korea will join economic sanctions against Russia.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia