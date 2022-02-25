Political donations to lawmakers down 24 pct in 2021: data
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Political donations to lawmakers last year declined 24.3 percent from a year earlier, data from the state's election watchdog showed Friday.
Financial contributions to lawmakers reached 40.7 billion won (US$33.8 million) last year, down from 53.8 billion won in 2020, when the April 15 parliamentary elections were held, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
Lawmakers on average received 135.2 million won in donations last year, down from 179.4 million won in 2020.
By party, members of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) received 142.1 million won on average, while those representing the main opposition People Power Party collected 131.9 million won. Lawmakers with the progressive Justice Party and the minor opposition People's Party received 153 million won and 60 million won in donations, respectively.
A total of 113 lawmakers received more than the donation cap of 150 million won. Under the law, parliamentary members can collect more than 150 million won if they fundraise through online payments or credit cards but not more than 20 percent of the limit.
Rep. Ki Dong-min of the DP raised the most funds with 176.1 million won, while Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the DP had zero donations as he shut down his donation account after becoming the interior minister.
Meanwhile, donations to headquarters of 29 political parties totaled 5.1 billion won last year, according to the NEC.
The PPP had the most with 1.4 billion won, followed by the Justice Party with 998 million won. The DP only collected 561 million won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia