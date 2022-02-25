KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS E&C 41,850 UP 350
DongwonInd 214,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 174,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 47,050 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,320 0
POSCO 275,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 40,750 UP 1,350
LS 47,800 UP 250
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109500 UP4000
DB INSURANCE 61,100 DN 300
SLCORP 23,800 UP 200
Yuhan 56,600 UP 500
SamsungElec 71,900 UP 400
GC Corp 194,000 UP 3,000
NHIS 11,650 UP 150
LotteChilsung 162,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE 28,900 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 UP 50
SGBC 63,300 UP 1,800
Shinsegae 256,500 UP 3,500
Hyosung 85,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 312,500 DN 13,000
KIA CORP. 73,800 UP 400
HITEJINRO 35,600 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 123,500 0
DOOSAN 105,000 UP 9,400
DL 59,400 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,250 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,300 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 38,950 DN 850
DongkukStlMill 15,700 UP 200
DB HiTek 70,000 UP 300
CJ 82,000 UP 600
LX INT 28,850 UP 1,400
TaihanElecWire 1,495 UP 65
Hyundai M&F INS 28,500 DN 400
Daesang 22,300 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,440 UP 115
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 150
