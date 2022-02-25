KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,300 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 96,200 UP 1,900
KCC 331,500 UP 19,500
SKBP 81,900 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 11,600 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 89,300 UP 1,800
Daewoong 29,600 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,017,000 UP 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,570 UP 40
BoryungPharm 12,450 UP 300
KAL 28,900 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,750 UP 115
LG Corp. 74,100 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 114,000 UP 4,500
SK hynix 123,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 652,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,600 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,800 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,900 UP 1,100
Kogas 38,150 DN 1,700
Hanwha 29,500 UP 700
CSWIND 59,900 UP 7,900
GCH Corp 23,250 UP 350
ShinpoongPharm 29,050 UP 4,700
MERITZ SECU 6,140 UP 160
HtlShilla 80,000 DN 300
Hanmi Science 45,250 0
SamsungElecMech 164,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 73,100 UP 1,300
GS Retail 26,350 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,750 UP 30
SKC 135,500 UP 7,000
Ottogi 437,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 539,000 UP 23,000
KPIC 167,500 0
OCI 104,500 UP 7,800
LS ELECTRIC 42,650 UP 1,500
KorZinc 528,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 0
