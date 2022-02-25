KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 87,400 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 79,900 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 53,300 DN 400
S-Oil 83,200 DN 400
LG Innotek 327,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 DN 4,000
HMM 29,900 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 158,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,350 UP 1,950
Mobis 225,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,900 UP 3,300
S-1 69,000 UP 1,500
MS IND 23,550 UP 650
Hanchem 217,000 UP 9,000
DWS 53,200 UP 1,900
ZINUS 74,100 DN 100
KEPCO 21,800 DN 500
SamsungSecu 42,250 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 10,300 UP 200
SKTelecom 53,900 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 43,300 UP 1,200
HyundaiElev 37,050 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,350 UP 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 3,915 UP 95
Hanon Systems 11,850 UP 150
SK 222,000 DN 500
Handsome 35,200 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 19,000 UP 350
COWAY 69,600 UP 400
DONGSUH 26,950 UP 950
IBK 10,450 DN 150
Kakao 94,400 UP 4,400
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 650
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 0
PanOcean 6,330 DN 210
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,200 DN 400
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,650 DN 100
(MORE)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia