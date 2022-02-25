KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,700 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 600
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,100 UP 100
KT&G 79,900 UP 200
DHICO 18,900 UP 800
Doosanfc 36,500 UP 1,400
LG Display 18,800 UP 400
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 600
NAVER 314,500 UP 12,000
KIWOOM 99,900 UP 2,800
DSME 25,800 UP 100
HDSINFRA 6,600 UP 130
DWEC 6,130 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,150 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 372,000 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 170,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 35,700 UP 300
LGH&H 942,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 554,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 85,400 UP 1,900
GS 40,500 DN 300
NCsoft 444,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,900 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,400 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 0
Celltrion 155,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 22,100 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,600 UP 100
KIH 78,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,800 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,950 UP 10
CJ CGV 25,150 UP 300
AMOREPACIFIC 179,500 DN 4,500
Youngone Corp 41,500 UP 450
Fila Holdings 34,500 UP 2,400
FOOSUNG 20,550 UP 1,450
(MORE)
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
