KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 64,000 UP 3,300
SK Innovation 201,000 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 31,600 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 58,900 DN 2,100
Hansae 21,800 UP 100
GKL 14,650 UP 300
KOLON IND 61,700 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 255,000 UP 2,000
Meritz Financial 39,450 UP 950
BNK Financial Group 7,780 DN 10
emart 128,500 UP 7,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,300 UP 800
PIAM 43,000 UP 1,250
HANJINKAL 53,300 DN 500
DoubleUGames 49,300 UP 1,200
CUCKOO 17,550 UP 250
COSMAX 84,700 DN 2,300
MANDO 46,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 769,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,100 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 DN 150
Netmarble 102,500 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 284,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51000 UP600
ORION 94,400 DN 1,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,950 UP 400
BGF Retail 165,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 122,000 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 15,850 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 484,500 UP 9,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,500 UP 19,500
SKBS 140,500 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,200 DN 50
KakaoBank 47,750 UP 850
HYBE 286,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 120,500 UP 500
DL E&C 123,500 UP 1,500
kakaopay 144,000 UP 9,000
SKSQUARE 57,300 UP 2,000
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia