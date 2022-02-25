Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(2nd LD) N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on 'successful' closing of Beijing Olympics

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the "successful" closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday.

"In the message the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un extended heartfelt warm congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping upon the splendid proceeding of the Beijing Winter Olympics as a novel and special grand sports festival," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

(LEAD) COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency

SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the amount of COVID-19 vaccines allocated for North Korea, a U.N. website showed Tuesday, apparently canceling a batch of jabs developed by a U.S. company, in a move seen attributable to the lack of a response from Pyongyang.

A total of 1.29 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, down 252,000 from the previous 1.54 million doses as of earlier this month.
