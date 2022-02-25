Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 21 -- Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up
22 -- N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on 'successful' closing of Beijing Olympics

COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency

23 -- S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources

U.N. rapporteur calls for sending 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots to N. Korea
