S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 25, 2022
All News 16:33 February 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.498 1.485 +1.3
2-year TB 2.024 2.018 +0.6
3-year TB 2.244 2.226 +1.8
10-year TB 2.671 2.624 +4.7
2-year MSB 2.036 2.022 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.854 2.830 +2.4
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
