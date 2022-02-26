Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon raises need to join U.S. missile defense system to counter N.K. missiles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential candidates again clash over massive development scandal in TV debate (Kookmin Daily)

-- Russian tanks keep rolling toward Ukraine's capital (Donga llbo)

-- Russian forces advancing into Kyiv; Ukraine signals possible talks (Segye Times)

-- Moon flips over his nuclear phase-out policy ahead of election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Russia presses invasion to storm into Kyiv (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ukraine is gripped by despair as Russia intensifies its attack (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon calls nuclear power main source of electricity (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ukraine crisis feared to hurt S. Korean companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ahead of election, Moon says nuclear power is main source of electricity (Korea Economic Daily)

