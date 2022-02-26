Xi expresses gratitude to N.K. leader over congratulatory Olympic messages
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed gratitude for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's messages about the Beijing Winter Olympics and voiced hopes for developing the two nation's friendly ties, the North's state media said Saturday.
Xi sent a letter Monday to the North's leader to deliver his thanks to Kim for having sent congratulatory messages for the opening and the "successful" closing of the Winter Games, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Xi said Kim's message showed the North's leader and his people have a "friendly feeling" toward him and the Chinese people, and their support for the Winter Games.
The Winter Olympic Games was held in Beijing from Feb. 4-20. North Korea did not take part in the games after the International Olympic Committee decided to suspend the North from the Beijing Olympics as punishment for refusing to participate in last year's Tokyo Games over COVID-19 concerns.
Xi also said his country is ready to work with North Korea to "steadily develop the China-DPRK relations of friendship and cooperation" and "make a positive contribution to region peace, stability, development and prosperity," the KCNA said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim has been more frequently sending "letters" and "verbal messages" to the Chinese president in public in recent years, as Pyongyang pushes to strengthen ties with its traditional ally amid international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Moon calls nuclear power main source of electricity over next 60 years
-
Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases
-
Ukrainian community in S. Korea voices anxieties over Russian aggression back home
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 12