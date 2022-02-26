1959 -- Jo Bong-am, a South Korean politician who ran against the nation's first president, Rhee Syng-man, in the presidential election of 1956, is sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Korea for violating national security laws. The ruling party had alleged that the opposition lawmaker and others in his party advocated a unification plan similar to that of North Korea. It claimed Jo and others contacted North Korean spies and tried to get communist sympathizers elected to the South Korean parliament. The court found the other defendants not guilty, but Jo was sentenced to death and executed on July 31, 1959.

