Ex-Culture Minister Lee O-young dies at 89
All News 13:39 February 26, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Former Culture Minister Lee O-young, one of South Korea's most revered critics and novelists, died of cancer Saturday at the age of 89.
Lee, born in 1933, served as the country's cultural minister in 1990-1991 under the Roh Tae-woo administration.
