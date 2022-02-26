4 S. Korean citizens flee Ukraine across Romanian border after Russia's invasion
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Four more South Koreans have fled Ukraine across the border into Romania, with 19 others on their way to border regions for evacuation following a Russian invasion of the country, a Seoul official said Saturday,
Aboard a rental car provided by the South Korean Embassy in Romania, the four crossed the border, the official at the foreign ministry said. As of 8 a.m. (Korea time), the number of citizens still in Ukraine -- except for diplomatic staff -- had stood at 63.
The 19 citizens trying to flee the country are said to be moving toward either the Polish border or the Romanian border.
The ministry official said currently, 25 citizens in Ukraine still want to stay in the country.
South Korea's diplomatic personnel in Ukraine have been trying to ensure the safe evacuation of citizens.
Earlier this month, Seoul barred its nationals from travelling to Ukraine and urged those already in the country to leave for safe countries.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Moon calls nuclear power main source of electricity over next 60 years
-
(LEAD) New cases below 170,000 for 2nd day; COVID-19 deaths at all-time high
-
Ukrainian community in S. Korea voices anxieties over Russian aggression back home
-
(3rd LD) Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 170,000 amid concerns over critical cases