Firefighters battling wildfire in northeastern county of Inje

All News 20:25 February 26, 2022

INJE, South Korea, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Forestry authorities struggled Saturday to extinguish a wildfire on a mountain in the northeastern county of Inje, officials said. There have been no reports of human casualties or property damage yet.

The authorities deployed some 100 personnel and three helicopters to put out the blaze that broke out on a mountain in the county, 165 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 4:39 p.m.

The county sent a text message to residents close to the mountain to urge them to move to safer places.

As the sun set, the authorities withdrew the helicopters and began nighttime operations to prevent the fire from further spreading, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a fire also broke out in Hoengseong County, close to Inje, at 7:58 a.m. The fire was put out in about 40 minutes, officials said.

This undated photo, provided by the Korea Forest Service, shows a wildfire on a mountain. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


