Firefighters battling wildfire in northeastern county of Inje
INJE, South Korea, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Forestry authorities struggled Saturday to extinguish a wildfire on a mountain in the northeastern county of Inje, officials said. There have been no reports of human casualties or property damage yet.
The authorities deployed some 100 personnel and three helicopters to put out the blaze that broke out on a mountain in the county, 165 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 4:39 p.m.
The county sent a text message to residents close to the mountain to urge them to move to safer places.
As the sun set, the authorities withdrew the helicopters and began nighttime operations to prevent the fire from further spreading, officials said.
Earlier in the day, a fire also broke out in Hoengseong County, close to Inje, at 7:58 a.m. The fire was put out in about 40 minutes, officials said.
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) New cases below 170,000 for 2nd day; COVID-19 deaths at all-time high
-
Moon calls nuclear power main source of electricity over next 60 years
-
Ukrainian community in S. Korea voices anxieties over Russian aggression back home
-
(LEAD) Korean Embassy in Ukraine urges remaining citizens to prepare for emergency