New U.S. rotational unit's equipment arrives in S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Vehicles and equipment of a new rotational U.S. armored brigade team have begun arriving in South Korea to support an American infantry division stationed here, the U.S. military said Saturday.
Starting late this month, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from Fort Bliss, Texas, began arriving here to replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team returning home following a nine-month rotational deployment.
The new combat team will support the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and the Eighth Army, the military said in a press release. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
The incoming team will bring some of its equipment to the Korean Peninsula, while the outgoing team will take portions of its equipment back to the United States. M1 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles are included in the home station equipment, the military said.
"The logistical process allows for proper maintenance and service of the old equipment and aligns our deployed forces with current Army-wide modernization and readiness efforts," it said.
All soldiers arriving as part of the new team showed a negative COVID-19 PCR test before arriving here and will complete a mandatory quarantine immediately upon arrival in accordance with U.S. Forces Korea policy, according to the military.
