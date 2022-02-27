N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Sunday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's eighth show of force this year.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.
The launch came after the North conducted seven rounds of missile tests, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch on Jan. 30.
Last month, the North issued a veiled threat to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, spawning speculation that it could engage in more provocative actions down the road.
The continued saber-rattling came as Pyongyang apparently seeks to strengthen internal solidarity amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with Washington and economic woes aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New cases below 170,000 for 2nd day; COVID-19 deaths at all-time high
-
N. Korea blames U.S.' 'high-handedness and arbitrariness' for Ukraine crisis