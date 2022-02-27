Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

February 27, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 12/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 10/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/-2 Sunny 0

Gwangju 13/00 Sunny 0

Jeju 11/04 Sunny 0

Daegu 13/01 Sunny 0

Busan 13/02 Sunny 0

