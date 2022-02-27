Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 27, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 11/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 12/-3 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 10/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/-2 Sunny 0
Gwangju 13/00 Sunny 0
Jeju 11/04 Sunny 0
Daegu 13/01 Sunny 0
Busan 13/02 Sunny 0
(END)
