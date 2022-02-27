Yoon Suk-yeol cancels Sunday's campaign activities in order to seek candidacy merger
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate of South Korea's main opposition party, has canceled his campaign activities scheduled for Sunday, apparently seeking a showdown on his bid for a unified candidacy with Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party, according to Yoon's aides.
Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) was supposed to attend campaign rallies in North Gyeongsang Province, a traditional support base of the conservative party, but canceled his attendance.
"We are reviewing schedules regarding a candidacy merger," a PPP official said. "But details of the plan have not been confirmed yet."
The move comes after Ahn withdrew his candidacy merger proposal last week, citing a lack of response from Yoon's camp.
Earlier this month, Ahn had proposed merging campaigns with Yoon to boost the opposition's chances of winning the March 9 election against Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party (DP).
Yoon and Lee are neck and neck with each garnering around 40 percent of voter support, while Ahn ranks third with roughly 10 percent, various polls show.
