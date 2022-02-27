NSC holds emergency meeting over N. Korea's launch of unidentified projectile
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday held an emergency meeting over North Korea's launch of an unidentified projectile, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The meeting was held shortly after North Korea fired the unidentified projectile eastward, in the North's eighth show of force this year.
The North's show of force came amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered the biggest security risk in Europe since the Cold War.
The North conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea blames U.S.' 'high-handedness and arbitrariness' for Ukraine crisis
-
(LEAD) New cases below 170,000 for 2nd day; COVID-19 deaths at all-time high