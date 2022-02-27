(LEAD) NSC expresses grave regret over N. Korea's ballistic missile launch
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday expressed grave regret over North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, calling for Pyongyang to immediately stop acts that threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the NSC meeting, shortly after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that marked the North's eighth show of force this year.
NSC members "expressed deep concern and grave regret over North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile today, despite the fact that South Korea and the United States have made joint efforts for a diplomatic solution," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
The NSC also said the launch is "not desirable" amid the war in Ukraine.
In January, the North conducted seven rounds of missile tests, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.
