Top S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's missile launch
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. government officials handling North Korea affairs had phone consultations Sunday on Pyongyang's latest missile test, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart Sung Kim shared their assessments of the North's move and expressed "deep concern and regret," it said.
Earlier in the day, the North lobbed a ballistic missile into the East Sea in its eighth show of force this year, according to the South's military.
Noh and Sung agreed that the allies will maintain a firm combined defense posture and continue diplomatic efforts to engage North Korea in dialogue on the basis of their close coordination, the ministry added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea blames U.S.' 'high-handedness and arbitrariness' for Ukraine crisis