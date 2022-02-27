Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's missile launch

All News 14:01 February 27, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. government officials handling North Korea affairs had phone consultations Sunday on Pyongyang's latest missile test, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart Sung Kim shared their assessments of the North's move and expressed "deep concern and regret," it said.

Earlier in the day, the North lobbed a ballistic missile into the East Sea in its eighth show of force this year, according to the South's military.

Noh and Sung agreed that the allies will maintain a firm combined defense posture and continue diplomatic efforts to engage North Korea in dialogue on the basis of their close coordination, the ministry added.

