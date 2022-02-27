NK leader urges party officials to redouble push for 'socialist construction'
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a major ruling party event held in Pyongyang, the country's state media reported Sunday.
In an opening address at the 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Saturday, he talked about the "serious deviations of not meeting the requirement of the developing reality" despite the growth of a lot of primary organizations of the party, as well as progress in their "position and role," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"He stressed the need to share experience gained in improving work and learn a lesson from mistakes," it said in an English-language report.
The gathering was the second of its kind, with the inaugural session held in December 2016.
It was meant to review the past five years of work of the primary party organizations and find a major way of improving their work, the KCNA said.
Kim announced the opening of the conference, saying it will be "another important milestone" in further strengthening the lower-echelon organizations of the party and making innovations in the operation of the party as required by the new stage of struggle to achieve the overall development of the "socialist construction," it added.
