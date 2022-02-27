Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Around 300 people, including Ukrainians living in South Korea and their supporters, on Sunday staged a rally to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Carrying Ukrainian flags and signs reading "Stop Putin" and "Stop the War" in front of the Russian Embassy, they chanted slogans like "Do not kill our people." They also wore yellow and blue ribbons, representing the national colors of Ukraine.
One protestor even had a picket with a composite photo depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler.
While condemning Russia's military actions, they also asked for South Korea's support to end the war.
Olena Shchegel, who teaches Ukrainian studies at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, read a representative statement, saying that Ukrainians are having a "desperate fight" for democracy and freedom like Koreans did in the 1950-1953 Korean War. She added that Russia will be more audacious and put other democratic nations at risk if countries do not effectively respond to Russia's brutality.
President Moon Jae-in last week said that South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia and expressed regret over Russia's attack on Ukraine.
The Seoul foreign ministry said it has been in consultations with the United States and other nations to prepare details of the export control packages, making the first such comments on sanctions after the start of Russian military operations on Ukraine.
Ukrainian nationals in South Korea said they plan to stage a rally every week near the Russian Embassy until Moscow stops its military actions.
