Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

All News 21:04 February 27, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Iconic landmarks across Seoul were lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Sunday in support of the Eastern European nation under siege amid the Russian assault.

N Seoul Tower on Mount Namsan, Seoul City Hall, Sebitseom on the Han River and Seoullo Media Canvas glowed blue and yellow Sunday evening.

Sebitseom, artificial islands on the Han River in Seoul, are lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on Feb. 27, 2022, in support of the Eastern European country after the Russian invasion. (Yonhap)

They joined other landmarks from around the world, such as the Empire State Building in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the London Eye in London, in showing solidarity with Ukraine.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city will ask other public and private facilities across the capital to display "Light of Peace" in support of Ukraine.

"I'd like to ask for support from everyone in our 'Light of Peace' campaign as we pray for peace and oppose war (in Ukraine)," Oh said, adding Seoul and Kiev had been in talks to become friendship cities.

N Seoul Tower on Mount Namsan in Seoul displays blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on Feb. 27, 2022, in support of the Eastern European country after the Russian invasion. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Ukraine #Seoul landmark
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!