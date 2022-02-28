Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 42.3 vs. 37.2 pct: poll (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Segye Times)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Hankyoreh)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 10 days ahead of election, candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul blasts Pyongyang for untimely launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK fires ballistic missile after monthlong hiatus (Korea Herald)
-- US-China rivalry pits presidential candidates against each other (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military