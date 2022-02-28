Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes starting Tuesday

All News 09:05 February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Enforcement of vaccine passes at restaurants, cafes and other multiuse facilities will be temporarily lifted this week, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.

Speaking at an inter-agency COVID-19 response meeting, Jeon said the government made the decision to prioritize the administrative capacity toward dealing with the fast spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and high-risk virus patients.

Visitors wait in line to get their vaccine certifications checked at the entrance of a department store in Seoul on Jan. 17, 2022. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#vaccine pass
Issue Keywords
