Seoul stocks open lower amid Ukraine uncertainties

All News 09:29 February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday, as investors remained cautious amid the Ukraine tensions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 9.61 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,667.15 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks dropped as investors digest a new set of sanctions by the United States and Western nations on Russia over the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine.

Most stocks retreated in Seoul, led by foreign and institutional sell-offs.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.97 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.22 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.64 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 2.3 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.54 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,206 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.4 won from the previous session's close.

