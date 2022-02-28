Stay extension under consideration for Ukrainians in S. Korea: justice minister
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The government is considering granting Ukrainians in South Korea stay extension on humanitarian grounds in the wake of Russia's invasion of the Eastern European nation, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Monday.
"We are considering stay extension measures just like we did during the Myanmar crisis," Park told reporters, referring to the government's granting of special stay permits for Myanmar nationals last year after the military coup in the country.
South Korea also airlifted more than 390 Afghan co-workers and their family members in August last year under a military mission, as the evacuees faced possible Taliban retaliation for having supported foreign operations.
"Approximately 3,800 Ukrainians are residing in the country, and some of them have to return to their home country due to the expiration of their stays," Park said.
On Sunday, around 300 Ukrainians in South Korea and local supporters held a protest against Russia's invasion in front of the Russian Embassy in Seoul. The Ukrainian community here plans to stage a rally every week until Moscow stops its military actions.
