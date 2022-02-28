Seoul stocks turn to gains late Mon. morning amid Ukraine uncertainties
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to positive terrain late Monday morning after choppy trading, as investors remained cautious amid the Ukraine tensions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.74 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,682.5 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a weak start, stocks rebounded to mild gains in late morning as investors digest a new set of sanctions by the United States and Western nations on Russia over the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.56 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.32 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.72 percent.
Among gainers, leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.36 percent, with battery maker Samsung SDI increasing 1.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,206.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.45 won from the previous session's close.
