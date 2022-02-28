Experts paint dark outlook for inter-Korean relations this year
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A turnaround in inter-Korean ties this year may not be easy, even with the launch of South Korea's next government in May, experts said Monday, amid renewed tensions over a North Korean missile launch this week.
Experts painted a cloudy outlook for cross-border relations during their discussions published in the Korea Development Institute (KDI)'s February review of the North Korean economy.
"If you look at the patterns of North Korea's behavior when a new government was launched in Seoul, it does not engage with the Seoul government for the first one to two years in its terms while trying to tame it," Yun Duk-min, a chair professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said.
He also said that the North could opt to whip up a sense of crisis on the Korean Peninsula while dealing with the United States.
Cheon Seong-whun, an adjunct professor at Kookmin University, voiced concerns about the North's potential adherence to its nuclear ambitions, stressing the need for Seoul's next administration to focus on "managing" the North's nuclear quandary.
"It's clear that at least giving up nukes is not a choice (for North Korea)," he said. "It is desirable that the next government in Seoul should not make a promise for the complete resolution of the North's nuclear problem within its term."
Leading presidential candidates have offered divergent views on ways to deal with the North, with Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party calling for creating the conditions conducive to peace and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party advocating for a "peace through strength" approach.
North Korea has raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula since the start of the year, carrying out eight rounds of missile tests.
On Monday, Pyongyang claimed to have conducted a test to develop a "reconnaissance satellite" the previous day, although Seoul has characterized it as a ballistic missile launch.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
-
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia