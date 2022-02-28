Yonhap News Summary
N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
SEOUL -- North Korea claimed Monday to have carried out an "important test" for developing a "reconnaissance satellite" despite South Korea's characterization of it as a ballistic missile launch.
Sunday's test came amid concerns the North could fire a long-range rocket under the disguise of a satellite launch or conduct other provocative acts following its veiled threat last month to suspend its voluntary moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
-----------------
N.K. missile launch aimed at gaining attention amid Ukraine crisis: defense minister
SEOUL -- North Korea's ballistic missile launch this week appears aimed at demonstrating its policy line of "power for power" and grabbing global attention amid the armed conflict in Ukraine, South Korea's defense minister said Monday.
Suh Wook made the remarks during a hastily assembled meeting of top commanders, following Sunday's missile launch that the North claimed to be a test for developing a "reconnaissance satellite."
-----------------
Moon instructs officials to draw up humanitarian aid for Ukraine
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered officials to swiftly draw up a plan for humanitarian aid for Ukraine to help support the deteriorating humanitarian situation following Russia's invasion of the country.
Moon also told officials that the government should set up contingency measures to minimize the impact of sanctions on Russia, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
-----------------
Gov't grants stay extension permits to 3,843 Ukrainians in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday granted Ukrainians in South Korea stay extensions on humanitarian grounds in the wake of Russia's invasion of the Eastern European nation, the justice ministry said.
The measure will apply to 3,843 registered Ukrainian nationals, and if they wish to remain in South Korea after the expiration of their stay, the government will issue them temporary stay permits and allow them to get jobs, the ministry said.
-----------------
Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
SEOUL -- South Korea's Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon have won best male actor and female actor in the TV drama category at the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for their roles in the survival Netflix drama "Squid Game."
At the televised ceremony of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), Lee was named the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, beating Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of "Succession," and Billy Crudup of "The Morning Show."
-----------------
New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases fell below 140,000 on Monday, but virus-related deaths soared to a record high, as the government suspended the enforcement of the vaccine pass system as part of efforts to free up resources and focus more on treating seriously ill patients.
The country reported 139,626 new coronavirus infections, including 139,466 local cases, raising the total caseload to 3,134,456, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
SEOUL -- The enforcement of vaccine passes at restaurants, cafes and other multiuse facilities will be temporarily lifted starting Tuesday to reduce the burden of health workers mobilized to issue negative test certificates, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.
Speaking at an interagency COVID-19 response meeting, Jeon said the decision will help the government prioritize its administrative capacity toward dealing with the fast spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and high-risk virus patients.
-----------------
After top-10 showings in Beijing, S. Korean figure skaters look to expand programs
SEOUL -- Following top-10 finishes in their Winter Olympic debuts in Beijing this month, South Korean figure skaters You Young and Kim Ye-lim have both set out to add new, more challenging elements to their programs.
You, 17, won the women's singles competition in the high school division at the National Winter Sports Festival on Sunday, while Kim, 19, did the same in the college division.
