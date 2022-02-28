Military reports 740 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:11 February 28, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The military on Monday reported 740 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 18,471.
The new cases included 498 from the Army, 118 from the Air Force, 50 from the Navy, 31 from the Marine Corps and 31 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also seven cases from the ministry, three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,233 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
Most Saved
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
-
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia