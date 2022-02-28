BLACKPINK's Rose tests positive for COVID-19, cancels part of overseas schedule
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Rose, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and canceled part of her upcoming overseas schedule, the group's agency said.
"Rose tested positive in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination ahead of her departure for an overseas trip today," YG Entertainment said, adding the virus infection led her to cancel part of her schedule abroad.
The remaining three members of the quartet have all tested negative.
"Including Rose, all members present no special symptoms of the disease," YG said. "All four completed COVID-19 vaccination."
She became the second member of the girl group to have contracted the virus. In November, Lisa tested positive and got herself quarantined.
