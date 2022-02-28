(LEAD) Moon calls for impenetrable defense posture
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called for a powerful defense posture Monday, saying peace can be achieved only based on strong defense, as the world is reeling from Russia's shocking invasion of Ukraine.
"The peace and prosperity we enjoy have been achieved on the foundation of strong security," Moon told a commencement and commissioning ceremony for the Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.
Based on strong defense capabilities, South Korea has pushed for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and turned North Korea's nuclear crisis into a mode of dialogue, Moon said.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, marking the North's eighth show of force this year.
"Recently, North Korea has been test-firing missiles one after another," Moon said. "We have superb missile capabilities and defense capabilities that will thoroughly prevent any threats."
The United States and other Western nations agreed on new sanctions aimed at isolating Russia's financial system as global condemnation grows over the invasion.
"As the international order fluctuates and conflicts between powers are exposed, the security environment is rapidly changing around the world," Moon said. "We must have the strength to protect ourselves in any circumstance."
Moon said South Korea has the "biggest security burden" in the world.
"For now, the top priority is to deter war between the South and the North, but from a broader and long-term point of view, the geopolitical situation of the Korean Peninsula itself represents a grave security environment," Moon said.
South Korea's military has beefed up its defense capabilities by successfully firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile and developing a homegrown supersonic fighter jet, Moon said.
