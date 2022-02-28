Courier union agrees to end sit-in protest at CJ Logistics headquarters
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A national courier union agreed Monday to end a sit-in protest at the headquarters of CJ Logistics Co., South Korea's No. 1 parcel delivery firm, 19 days after unionists occupied the building's lobby in support of CJ's striking workers.
Unionized CJ Logistics workers have been on strike since late December, claiming the company has pocketed most of the profits from hikes in recent delivery charges while neglecting its responsibility to prevent unnecessary overwork, part of a deal between the government and the logistics industry reached last year.
In support of the striking workers, members of the union under the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) broke into and seized the company's building in central Seoul on Feb. 10.
