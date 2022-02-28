Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DHICO 20,800 UP 1,900
Doosanfc 38,800 UP 2,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,400 UP 150
KIA CORP. 73,800 0
DL 60,400 UP 1,000
Yuhan 58,100 UP 1,500
SLCORP 23,700 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,100 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 39,050 UP 100
HITEJINRO 35,600 0
CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 16,500 UP 800
TaihanElecWire 1,600 UP 105
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 UP 300
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 100
Daesang 22,250 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,410 DN 30
NEXENTIRE 6,290 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 DN 100
KCC 331,500 0
SKBP 84,600 UP 2,700
AmoreG 48,800 UP 1,750
HyundaiMtr 175,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 123,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 656,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,700 UP 900
SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,700 DN 200
Kogas 41,050 UP 2,900
Hanwha 30,350 UP 850
DB HiTek 69,400 DN 600
CJ 84,100 UP 2,100
LX INT 29,550 UP 700
SSANGYONGCNE 7,580 UP 10
KAL 29,300 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,840 UP 90
LG Corp. 75,200 UP 1,100
Daewoong 30,150 UP 550
TaekwangInd 1,015,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)

