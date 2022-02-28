DHICO 20,800 UP 1,900

Doosanfc 38,800 UP 2,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,400 UP 150

KIA CORP. 73,800 0

DL 60,400 UP 1,000

Yuhan 58,100 UP 1,500

SLCORP 23,700 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,100 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 39,050 UP 100

HITEJINRO 35,600 0

CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 UP 500

DongkukStlMill 16,500 UP 800

TaihanElecWire 1,600 UP 105

Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 UP 300

ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 100

Daesang 22,250 DN 50

SKNetworks 4,410 DN 30

NEXENTIRE 6,290 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 DN 100

KCC 331,500 0

SKBP 84,600 UP 2,700

AmoreG 48,800 UP 1,750

HyundaiMtr 175,000 UP 1,000

SK hynix 123,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 656,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,700 UP 900

SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,700 DN 200

Kogas 41,050 UP 2,900

Hanwha 30,350 UP 850

DB HiTek 69,400 DN 600

CJ 84,100 UP 2,100

LX INT 29,550 UP 700

SSANGYONGCNE 7,580 UP 10

KAL 29,300 UP 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,840 UP 90

LG Corp. 75,200 UP 1,100

Daewoong 30,150 UP 550

TaekwangInd 1,015,000 DN 2,000

(MORE)