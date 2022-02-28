KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 113,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 12,450 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,300 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,700 UP 800
Shinsegae 261,500 UP 5,000
Nongshim 307,000 DN 5,500
SGBC 63,600 UP 300
Hyosung 85,000 DN 500
LOTTE 29,050 UP 150
GCH Corp 22,300 DN 950
LotteChilsung 164,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,390 UP 70
POSCO 285,000 UP 9,500
DB INSURANCE 61,800 UP 700
SamsungElec 72,100 UP 200
NHIS 11,550 DN 100
DongwonInd 210,000 DN 4,000
SK Discovery 40,550 DN 200
LS 48,700 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109500 0
GC Corp 182,000 DN 12,000
GS E&C 42,850 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 34,700 UP 5,650
BukwangPharm 12,400 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 90,900 UP 1,600
DOOSAN 113,500 UP 8,500
MERITZ SECU 5,860 DN 280
KRAFTON 295,000 UP 11,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 548,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 170,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,790 UP 40
SKC 137,500 UP 2,000
GS Retail 26,550 UP 200
Ottogi 433,000 DN 4,500
HtlShilla 80,500 UP 500
Hanmi Science 45,450 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 166,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 73,000 DN 100
KorZinc 550,000 UP 22,000
HyundaiMipoDock 79,800 DN 100
